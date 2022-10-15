Dismantle terror infra: India on Pakistan’s talks offer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The Foreign Office here said India wanted a normal relationship with Pakistan. “But, as we have always said, in an atmosphere free of terrorism,” Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, told the media. He was responding to a question on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif having said at the Astana meet that he was ready to engage with India.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sharif said: “We are willing to engage with India for the sake of peace, prosperity and progress of the region. We cannot afford to have more poverty and unemployment on both sides of the border. Absolutely willing to have serious dialogue and discussions with our counterpart provided they show sincerity of purpose.”

Sharif also said talks were possible if both countries kept aside issues that had caused rifts in the past. “If we don’t act speedily, then history will not forgive us,’’ he argued. But Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, who was also at the Astana conference, was not impressed. She said Pakistan should first dismantle the terror infrastructure and get on the better side of law and order. “Then you can have a conversation with India. We want good relations with all our neighbours but not at the cost of India’s integrity,’’ she said.