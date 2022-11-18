 Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze gets bail in money laundering case : The Tribune India

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze gets bail in money laundering case

This was Waze’s second application for bail under section 88 of the CrPC

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze gets bail in money laundering case

Sachin Waze. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, November 18

A special court here on Friday granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in an alleged money laundering case linked to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze, however, will not walk out of jail as he is an accused in other cases including the bomb scare incident near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

This was Waze’s second application for bail under section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with cases where an applicant is remanded in judicial custody without having been arrested earlier under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The special judge for PMLA cases, R N Rokade, allowed Waze’s bail application.

Though the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had named Waze as an accused, he was never formally arrested in this case.

Waze, in his bail plea filed through advocates Sajal Yadav and Harsh Gangurde, stated that he was not arrested under the PMLA and hence, the rigour of the Act (under which it is difficult to get bail) will not be applicable to him.

Waze, a former assistant inspector with Mumbai crime branch, also cited the bail granted to Deshmukh by the Bombay High Court as a change in circumstances.

In June this year, Waze had made a plea before the PMLA court to be made an approver (prosecution witness) and the prosecution had consented to it, the application stated.

While granting Waze bail, the court noted that he had not been arrested by the ED.

He cooperated with the probe and the ED did not object to his plea seeking grant of pardon in the case, the court said.

It also considered the fact that Deshmukh has been granted bail by the High Court in the same court.

The court has not yet decided Waze’s application for becoming an approver in the ED case. But in a related case being probed by the CBI, he has been allowed to turn approver.

The ED’s case is that while serving as the state home minister, Deshmukh, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through Waze.

The money was then laundered and routed to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, the central agency claimed.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 and is currently in jail.

Waze is a key accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, in which he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March 2021. He was subsequently dismissed from service.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

2
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

3
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

4
Trending

'Very Young At Heart': 70-year-old man marries 19-year-old girl in Pakistan, morning walks set the love in motion

5
Punjab

British-Sikh taxi driver murdered on duty in UK’s Wolverhampton

6
Punjab

Punjabi film actress Daljeet Kaur dies at 69

7
Punjab

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan receives threat call

8
Punjab

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

9
Trending

Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

10
Sports

World Cup football draws attention to equal rights, including attire

Don't Miss

View All
Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Top News

We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at conference on counter-terrorism financing

Certain countries back terrorism as part of their foreign policy, says PM Modi

Was addressing the third edition of ‘No Money for Terror’ in...

India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday

India’s first private rocket lifts off from ISRO spaceport

The 6-metre-tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikr...

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

The cabinet decides to directly appoint principals of 16 gov...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmer unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuse them of holding state to ransom

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmer unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

‘It is becoming a trend to hold dharnas at the drop of a hat...

Protesters demanding Ahir regiment in Army clash with police in Gurugram; several hurt, scores detained

Protesters demanding Ahir regiment in Army clash with police in Gurugram; several hurt, scores detained

Hundreds of protesters gather at the site and try to block t...


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate of graft, releases sting video

BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate of graft, releases sting video

Protesters demanding Ahir regiment in Army clash with police in Gurugram; several hurt, scores detained

Police visit office of Aaftab Poonawala in Gurugram, search for evidence

Aaftab was high on marijuana when he 'killed' Shraddha: Police

Delhi High court refuses to transfer JeM militant from Tihar to Srinagar Jail

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Cops solve ‘red suitcase’ murder case in Jalandhar, 1 held

Hoshiarpur: Minister Dr Baljit Kaur inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Ludhiana: Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in Ludhiana district

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap in Ludhiana district

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across Ludhiana city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Patiala District Bar Association observes ‘no work day’ over ‘trespassing’ by police

Patiala lawyers observe 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles