Disqualification pleas: Speaker issues notices to Sena MLAs

PTI

Mumbai, July 8

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said notices had been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.

These legislators have been given seven days to file their reply, he said. The notices have been issued to a total of 54 MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. But notice was not issued to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rutuja Latke, who was elected after the Shiv Sena split last year.

The development comes a day after Narwekar said that he had received a copy of the Shiv Sena’s constitution from the Election Commission of India, and that hearing on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde, would start soon. “Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction,” Narwekar said.

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said he had not received any notice so far from the state legislature.