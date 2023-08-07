Disruptions not good for parliamentary process: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 6

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said if parliamentarians did not engage in debate and discussion, then the democratic space would be occupied by forces of anarchy.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the ‘Festival of Libraries 2023’ here today, Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said, “As libraries are temples of learning, Parliament too is a temple where debate, discussion and dialogue are supposed to take place.”

“No one expects Parliament to be engaged in disturbance. We want our representatives to function in national interest. I am working in that direction,” Dhankhar said. The Vice-President said there were enormously talented people in Parliament. “Everyone brings to the table huge experience. I want that to be used for national purpose,” he said.

He appealed to people to use their power common citizens of the country to generate an eco-system so that people acted in a manner keeping the interest of the nation foremost.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar