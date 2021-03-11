Distracting people won’t change facts, India looks lot like Sri Lanka: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 18
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over rising inflation and unemployment and said India looks a “lot like Sri Lanka” and the Centre should not distract people.
The Congress has been accusing the government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment.
“Distracting people won’t change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
He shared graphs of unemployment, petrol price and communal violence showing similar images of India and Sri Lanka citing various sources including armed conflict location and event data project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and have said that the situation in India is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister had to resign in view of the deteriorating situation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons
Sends his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind
With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon
India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...
12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi
PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...
Deeply saddened by SC order, PM Modi must answer: Congress on release of Rajiv murder convict
'Will all convicts serving life sentence be released like Pe...