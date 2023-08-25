District-level cops have crucial role to play in internal security: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here today inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference-2023, where the participating officials and experts deliberated over issues relating to terrorism, narco-finance and cyber security.

The Home Minister emphasised the crucial role of district-level police officers in managing internal security, the MHA said, adding that he also impressed upon police officers to enhance the use of scientific tools in investigation. Shah also paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the martyrs’ column, it informed.

The two-day conference, attended by top security officers, also discussed emerging national security challenges. “A total of more than 750 participants, including officers working at cutting edge and subject experts, joined the conference from across the country, in a combination of physical and virtual modes,” the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an official statement. Among those who attended the conference included the Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and CAPFs, it added.

“Deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including trends in terror and narco-financing in India, use of forensic science in investigation, social challenges, emergency preparedness for nuclear and radiological exigencies,” the MHA said.

#Amit Shah