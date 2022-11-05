Divert trucks on peripheral expressways to prevent jams at Delhi borders: Gopal Rai to UP, Haryana CMs

New Delhi, November 5
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday appealed to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at Delhi borders.
With pollution levels in the national capital worsening, the Centre’s air quality panel had on Thursday banned the entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones into Delhi. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.
"Stage IV of GRAP has already been invoked with immediate effect from November 3...mandating the NCR and Delhi authorities to ensure that trucks carrying non-essential items should not be allowed to enter Delhi till further date as deemed necessary," Rai said in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
"It is necessary that the transport and traffic authorities of your state also take steps/measures to divert such non-essential trucks on eastern/western peripheral expressway or any other alternative route beyond the NCR limit to avoid congestion and traffic jams at the borders shared with Delhi. Necessary cooperation is solicited from your respective state," the environment minister said.
Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced the closure of primary schools from Saturday and that 50 per cent of its staff will work from home. It also advised private offices to follow suit.
The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday stood at 447.
