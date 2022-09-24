Divided Kerala, divided India not in our interest: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday bracketed the Left Front rule in Kerala and the BJP rule at the Centre saying both the state and the country were witnessing record unemployment.

“A divided and hate filled Kerala and a divided and hate filled India is not in our interest,” Gandhi said at a public rally at Thope Stadium in Thrissur during his ongoing Bharat Jodo yatra.

Gandhi said the yatra was aimed at reminding people that India did not believe in hatred, it believed in affection.

“India is humble, not arrogant and in Delhi we see a government which preaches hatred, intolerance, anger, arrogance, division. You have seen the consequences of this anger over the last two years. Today Kerala and India are faced with the highest level of unemployment,” Gandhi said.

Rahul attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking what the Congress did in 70 years of rule?

“Mr Modi we in 70 years never gave India the level of unemployment you have given; we never gave India the prices it faces,” said Gandhi alleging that India today “was not run for Indians but in the interest of five or six richest people of India who can monopolise any business they want.”

Gandhi said the truth, violence and hatred the BJP is spreading “is designed to distract people from main issues of joblessness and inflation they are facing”.