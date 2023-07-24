DNA Technology Bill withdrawn from Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 24
The government on Monday withdrew the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, from the Lok Sabha.
Amid sloganeering by Opposition members over the Manipur violence, Union Minister Jitendra Singh withdrew the Bill when the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment.
The Bill seeks to regulate the use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of people, including victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, those missing and unidentified deceased.
The Bill was introduced on July 8, 2019, and referred to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change for examination.
The report of the committee was laid in Lok Sabha on February 3, 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amid ruckus on Manipur
It's 27 opposition notices versus NDA's 11
Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don’t know why Oppn stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh called up senior o...
AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session
Monsoon session ends on August 11
Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days
The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...
Gyanvapi Mosque—What the dispute is all about?
Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri issue also led to political war of w...