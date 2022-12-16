DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

New Delhi, December 15
The DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from the Mehrauli forest area here by the Delhi Police in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case have matched with the samples of her father, officials said today.
Earlier, the police had claimed that they had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Shraddha’s body parts. Source said the bone samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA analysis. The report of Aaftab’s polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.
