Doesn’t suit any leader to criticise own country abroad, people are watching: Amit Shah targets Rahul

Patan, June 10
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying it does not suit the leader of any party to criticise one’s own country abroad.
Shah accused Gandhi of going abroad to slander India, and advised him to learn from his ancestors.
Shah was referring to Gandhi’s criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his recent visit to the USA.
“Any patriotic person should discuss Indian politics within India. It does not suit the leader of any party to go abroad and discuss the country’s politics and condemn the country. Remember this Rahul baba, people of the country are watching it closely,” Shah said.
He was addressing a rally at Siddhpur town in Patan district of Gujarat organised to mark nine years of the Modi government.
Under the Modi government, the country witnessed huge changes, he said.
“But Congress party does not stop talking about anti-India things. Rahul baba is going abroad on vacation due to summer heat. He condemns the country abroad. I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi to learn from his ancestors,” he said.
