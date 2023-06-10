 Doesn’t suit any leader to criticise own country abroad, people are watching: Amit Shah targets Rahul : The Tribune India

Doesn’t suit any leader to criticise own country abroad, people are watching: Amit Shah targets Rahul

Shah was referring to Gandhi’s criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his recent visit to the USA

Doesn’t suit any leader to criticise own country abroad, people are watching: Amit Shah targets Rahul

Amit Shah addressing a rally at Siddhpur town in Patan district of Gujarat organised to mark nine years of the Modi government. Video grab- Twitter/@AmitShah



PTI

Patan, June 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying it does not suit the leader of any party to criticise one’s own country abroad.

Shah accused Gandhi of going abroad to slander India, and advised him to learn from his ancestors.

Shah was referring to Gandhi’s criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his recent visit to the USA.

“Any patriotic person should discuss Indian politics within India. It does not suit the leader of any party to go abroad and discuss the country’s politics and condemn the country. Remember this Rahul baba, people of the country are watching it closely,” Shah said.

He was addressing a rally at Siddhpur town in Patan district of Gujarat organised to mark nine years of the Modi government.

Under the Modi government, the country witnessed huge changes, he said.

“But Congress party does not stop talking about anti-India things. Rahul baba is going abroad on vacation due to summer heat. He condemns the country abroad. I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi to learn from his ancestors,” he said.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

2
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

3
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

4
Punjab

8K regular teachers in Punjab to get fixed pay, no scales

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

7
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

8
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

9
Delhi

Gurugram-based firm director held

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours

Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after cabinet meet in Mansa; announces special assembly session on June 19, 20

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Balbir Singh Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Woman gets life in dowry death case

Sikh Talmel panel comes out in support of Jalandhar bandh call

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk