Dome of newly built Rs 177-cr Meghalaya Assembly collapses

PTI

Shillong, May 22

A portion of the Rs 177.7 crore newly built Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building collapsed late last night, officials said on Sunday.

According to a PWD Executive Engineer overseeing the construction, a 70 tonne dome of the building collapsed, which could have been due to a design fault. “The weight of the steel dome was perhaps too much for the columns and the beams to bear. This resulted in the entire structure coming down,” said Executive Engineer Ransom Sutnga.