Domestic defence production crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

The value of indigenous defence production for the last financial year ending March 31, 2023, has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time.

At present, the value stands at Rs 1,06,800 crore, a rise of Rs 27,729 crore in three years. It will go further up once the data from all private defence industries is received, the MoD said.