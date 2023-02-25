Domestic Violence Act: SC asks Centre to hold meeting of states, UTs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

As more than 4.71 lakh cases of domestic violence remain pending across India, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to convene in three weeks a meeting with states and union territories to address the issue of inadequacy of ‘Protection Officers’ for proper implementation of the Domestic Violence Act.

Observing that the overall picture presented before it was “dismal”, a Bench led by Justice S Ravindra Bhat said one such officer for one district would be grossly inadequate as each one of them would be handling nearly 500-600 cases.

It asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development Secretary to convene a meeting of principal secretaries of all states and union territories to look into the issues pertaining to implementation of the Act.

The meeting should also be attended by the secretaries of the ministries of finance, home and social justice and the nominees of the chairpersons of the National Commission for Women and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), it ordered.

Seeking a status report on the implementation of “Mission Shakti”, an integrated women empowerment programme, it posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

While hearing a petition seeking adequate infrastructure under the Act for providing effective legal aid to women abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them, the top court said, “It would be necessary that the Union of India takes an intensive look into this aspect.”

The Bench noted that a study conducted by the NALSA indicated that more than 4.71 lakh cases lodged under the Act were pending in the country as on July 1, 2022.

The top court is seized of a plea filed by an organisation, “We The Women of India”, seeking adequate infrastructure under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act across the country for providing effective legal aid to women abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them after lodging complaints against husbands and in-laws.

The plea has said domestic violence continues to be the most common crime against women in India, despite the law coming into force more than 15 years ago.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau report for the year 2019, the petitioner said out of 4.05 lakh reported cases categorised under ‘crimes against women’, over 30 per cent were domestic violence cases.

