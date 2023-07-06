Domestic violence case against cricketer Shami: SC directs Bengal sessions court to decide it within a month

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a West Bengal Sessions Court to dispose a domestic violence plea filed by cricketer Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan against him within a month.

The order came from a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on an appeal filed by Jahan challenging the March 28, 2023 order of the Calcutta high court that upheld a sessions judge’s order staying an arrest warrant issued against the cricketer.

The Bench took note of the fact that the case registered against the India pacer at Jadavpur Police Station on March 8, 2018 for alleged offences punishable under Sections 498A (harassment for dowry) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was pending before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, South 24 Parganas.

Jahan had filed the domestic violence complaint against Shami and some of his family members in 2018 and arrest warrants were issued on August 29, 2019 against the cricketer.

Later, the Sessions Judge, South 24 Parganas stayed the arrest warrants and all further proceedings in the criminal case till November 2, 2019. Thereafter, the proceedings have not taken place and the stay on the trial has continued over the last four years.

Noting that there was no justification for continuing with the stay on all further proceedings, the top court directed the Sessions Judge to take up the criminal revision and to dispose of it within a month from the date of receipt of a certified copy of its order.