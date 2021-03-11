Victim need not live in 'shared house' to enforce her right: SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 12

A victim of domestic violence can enforce her right to reside in a “shared household” under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, irrespective of whether she actually lived there or not, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

Reversing a verdict of the Uttarakhand High Court, a Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagarathna said, “Even if an aggrieved person is not in a domestic relationship with the respondent in a shared household at the time of filing of an application under Section 12 of the DV Act, but has at any point of time lived so or had the right to live and has been subjected to domestic violence or is later subjected to domestic violence on account of the domestic relationship is entitled to file an application under Section 12 of the DV Act.”

“If a woman has the right to reside in the shared household under Section 17 of the DV Act and such a woman becomes an aggrieved person or victim of domestic violence, she can seek reliefs under the provisions of DV Act, including enforcement of her right to live in a shared household,” the top court said.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand HC had said in order to establish that the respondents (family members of victim) had committed violence as contemplated under the DV Act, it was required that the aggrieved party was sharing a household and there was a domestic relationship between them.

The HC refused to give any relief under the provisions of the DV Act to the aggrieved person on the ground that she was residing separately from the day of her marriage.