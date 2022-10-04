Don’t advertise betting sites, TV channels told

Tribune News Service

new delhi: In light of significant financial risk for the consumers, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued advisories to private television channels and digital news publishers and OTT platforms, advising them to refrain from showing advertisements of online betting sites and their surrogate advertisements. TNS

Anish Singh takes charge as ITBP DG

new delhi: IPS officer Anish Dayal Singh took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The 1988-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre was handed over the ceremonial baton by his batch-mate SL Thaosen, who has been holding the additional charge of the force since August.