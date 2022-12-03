Don’t be parochial: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to politically exploit his Gujarati identity while campaigning for the Assembly elections in the state.

“You are Prime Minister of the whole country. You should not be parochial and indulge in playing up differences,” Kharge said while addressing an election rally at Bhiloda in Gujarat.

Recalling Congress stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, both of whom were natives of Gujarat, Kharge said a huge respect was bestowed on these two leaders by party members.

“In any public place, or in the chamber of a highly placed officer or in a court room, whose photo do we see occupying the pride of place? It is none other than Mahatma Gandhi’s. But BJP leaders do not hesitate to say that by criticising Modi, the Congress has insulted the son of Gujarat,” Kharge said, accusing Modi of belittling Congress’ contribution in the creation of IITs and IIMs.