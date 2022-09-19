Kolkata, September 19
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn’t believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state and blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests.
Banerjee, who was speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the “excesses” of the central probe agencies, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.
The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.
“The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies,” Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a “resolution against the CBI and ED” is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.
The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against.
Central agencies such as CBI and ED are probing into several cases in the state, in which senior TMC leaders are accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth funeral LIVE Updates: Queen's coffin reaches Windsor, her final resting place
Monarchs and leaders gather in London for state funeral
Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party
I consulted my party members who all agreed that if we want ...
These former chief ministers have joined the BJP in the last few years. Check list
Capt Amarinder Singh is latest to join the saffron party
Don’t believe PM Modi behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against central agenc...
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...