Don't comment on controversial issues, CRPF tells its personnel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued fresh social media guidelines for its personnel, asking them not to comment on issues relating to personal grievances and political matters that may come back to “haunt” on a later date.

Officials said the instructions were issued last week by headquarters of the force here after it was noticed that the “personnel were taking recourse to social media platforms to vent their personal grievances, which is in violation of CCS Conduct Rules-1964 and may attract disciplinary action”.

In the circular, the personnel have also been sensitised about “cyber bullying and harassment”, they added.

In the guidelines the CRPF has also outlined some 'don’ts', including not revealing the exact location of their postings and nature of work if working in a sensitive ministry or organisation. “Do nothing which on your Internet social networking may harm the reputation of the government or that of your own; do not make adverse comment on government policies or make political/religious statements in any public forum and do not comment on controversial, sensitive or political matters that may come back to haunt you,” a senior official quoting the guidelines said.

The guidelines say that personnel should not write or post anything out of anger, spite or under the influence of alcohol and they should also not bully or discriminate against anyone online, it added.