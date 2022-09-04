Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

Aam Aadmi Party’s convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday intensified his election campaign in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, urging local BJP workers to stay in the saffron fold but work for AAP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“You (BJP workers) can stay in the saffron party but work for AAP. Many of you who are being paid by the BJP continue to take payments but work for us,” said Kejriwal, offering sops to BJP workers.

He was speaking to the media in Rajkot at the end of a two-day visit to the state. Kejriwal claimed an edge over the BJP in Surat city’s 12 Assembly segments, saying an AAP survey in the area indicated it was winning seven of the 12 seats in Surat.

Referring to a recent assault on Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, Kejriwal asked people and party workers to be prepared for any reaction and said, “We believe in the ideals of Sardar Patal and Sardar Bhagat Singh…we are not afraid. We are not the Congress. We will not be intimidated.”