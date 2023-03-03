Don't threaten, leave court: CJI to Bar body chief

PTI

New Delhi, March 2

A heated exchange of words was witnessed in the Supreme Court on Thursday between Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh in a case related to allotment of land for lawyers’ chambers.

The latter said, “If the matter is not listed, I will have to escalate and take it to your lordships’ residence.”

Agitated, the CJI said, "Don't threaten the Chief Justice… Please leave my court. I will not list like this. I will not be cowered down by you.”