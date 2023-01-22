Don't use religious places for polls, EC tells parties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

After announcing the poll dates for the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections and bypolls elsewhere, the Election Commission of India (ECI), in a letter to its field machinery and political parties, reminded them of a law and the provisions of the model code that prohibit the use of places of worship as a forum for election propaganda.

In the letter written on January 19, the ECI said, “Sections 3, 5 and 6 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, prohibit the use of religious institutions or funds of religious institutions for the promotion or propagation of any political idea or political activity or for the benefit of any political party.”

It further pointed out that contravention of the provisions of any of these Sections of the Act was punishable by imprisonment up to five years and with a fine, it pointed out.

Officials said a copy of the letter had been sent to leaders of all recognised national and state parties.

“The commission desires that the provisions of the existing law may be brought to the notice of all district election officers and returning officers so as to ensure that any violation of these provisions during election is dealt with firmly and FIRs/complaints are lodged under relevant provisions in the event of any offence,” it said.

The poll panel also asked the chief electoral officers to circulate the provisions of the model code and the law to all political parties based in their states, including state units of political parties for their information.

The election panel recently announced holding Assembly elections in Tripura on February 16 and in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27.