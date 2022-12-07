Door-to-door visits, emotional connect: BJP strategy for 2023-24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Door-to-door visits and emotional connect with voters will remain the high point of the ruling BJP’s campaign ahead of nine Assembly elections in 2023 and the General Election in 2024. Addressing office-bearers and state in-charges on the last day of the BJP’s strategy meeting on Tuesday, party president JP Nadda called upon every leader to “become one with the voter”.

“BJP workers should establish a direct connect with each home through house-to-house visits. They should become part of every family, and should be seen as someone who stands by people in the gravest of hours. We have to share people’s joys and sorrows, and make them feel we are one of them,” Nadda said in his concluding address at the meeting today.

The BJP chief also urged party workers and leaders to ensure a direct connect with the beneficiaries of government programmes from the Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The meeting also discussed at length the measures to strengthen BJP’s booth and block presence across India, especially in the nine states going to polls next year.

Nadda directed all state in-charges and co in-charges to ensure that the state-level executive meeting was held in nine election-bound states within a week.

The nine states are Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

After the state executive, district executive meetings will also be convened in these states. This was a major outcome of the national-level discussions on poll strategy.

The focus on strengthening booths, mandals, and people’s outreach through Union Ministers’ constituency visit programmes is to continue in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with renewed focus on reaching 60 crore Indians who “have been direct beneficiaries of government schemes”.