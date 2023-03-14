Double cheer for India at Oscars

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Monday morning brought double Oscar cheer for India. The movie RRR’s Naatu Naatu became the first Indian film track to win the Academy award in the Best Original Song category. Added to this much-anticipated, and almost expected win, was Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers creating history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

The awards ceremony was dominated by Everything Everywhere All at Once, which collected seven trophies, including that for Best Picture.

The presence of Indian cinema winning laurels on world stage with two such diverse subjects — a massy entertainer and a documentary with a message — was not just about emotions and pride for the country but gave a glimpse of a promising future.

Just the beginning There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and our families’ — RRR has to win…. Pride of every Indian…This is just the beginning. —MM Keeravaani, Naatu Naatu Composer Future is truly female Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female! —Guneet Monga, Producer

Amid the loud claps, actor Deepika Padukone, looking stunning in a custom-made Louis Vuitton off-shoulder velvet black gown, introduced Naatu Naatu to the audience.

The win for Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film, is the fourth non-English song to win an Oscar in the category. Jai Ho bagged this prize in 2009.

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga issued a statement after the win, “This is an incredibly powerful and historic moment. I am so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made history to be the first-ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with joy, love and excitement. I am so grateful to Kartiki Gonsalves (director), the wonderful visionary that she is. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!” Monga, who grew up in Delhi, is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment.