Doubting her character, 17-year-old boy kills mother in Maharashtra's Palghar

PTI

Palghar, August 22

A 17-year-old boy allegedly axed his mother to death in Palghar district of Maharashtra after seeing her messaging someone from her mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Parole area of Vasai township, they said.

The boy doubted the character of his mother, Sonali Gogra (35), and the two had frequent quarrels over it, inspector Ashok Kamble from Mandvi police station said.

While the boy was having dinner on Sunday night, he noticed his mother messaging someone on the mobile phone and got annoyed. He then pulled out an axe and allegedly hit her with it, the official said.

The other family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The severely injured woman was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where doctors declared her brought dead, he said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the accused who is yet to be apprehended, the police said.

#Maharashtra