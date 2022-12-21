Dramatic twist in Telangana abduction case as woman says she 'willingly' eloped with her lover

ANI
Sircilla, December 21
The 'abduction' case of an 18-year-old woman in Rajanna in Sircilla district of Telangana took a dramatic twist when the girl released a video saying that she was not abducted and went on her own to marry her lover.
In the video released by her, the girl identified as Shalini revealed that she had in fact willingly eloped with her boyfriend and married the boy last year.
"We are in love for the last four years. We even got married a year back. However, as we were minors, the marriage was not valid. My parents filed a case against him and took me back home. My parents are not accepting him as he belongs to a Dalit family. Since my parents wanted me to get married to someone else, I asked him to elope with me. As he was wearing a mask I couldn't initially recognise him. We request protection from police and media as we have a threat from our family," said the victim in a video message.
Krishank Manne, Social Media Convenor of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, also took to Twitter and shared the video.
"To dear Godi Media, who has been telephoning us for a reaction on a story in your desperate attempt to malign Governance of Telangana based on a video footage alleging kidnap, here the girl is saying that she wasn't kidnapped and married the boy whom she loved," Krishank said.
A CCTV camera in the vicinity earlier showed Shalini being forcibly made to enter a car by some men as her father tried to stop them. She was allegedly abducted while returning from a temple.
