Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

New Delhi, November 14
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged children to dream big, saying dreams of today would become realities of tomorrow.
Interacting with students from various schools who met her at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on the occasion of Children’s Day, the President said childhood was the most beautiful phase of life and children were accepted as they were.
“This is what makes children so alive. Today we are celebrating this innocence and purity of children,” she said.
The President advised children to dream big and dream for a new and developed India.
