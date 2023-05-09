Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream: PM

PTI

Bengaluru, May 9

Making a strong pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka a day before the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the affection he has received in the state over the last few days has been unparalleled, and it has strengthened the resolve to make it number one across all sectors.

He also sought their blessings in the mission to make the state the number one in the country.

"Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve. When we come together and set our minds to a goal, no force in the world can stop us," he said on Twitter.

In an appeal to "brothers and sisters" of the state, he sought their blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the number one state in the country.

"My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations,” said the Prime Minister, who addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows in the state ahead of the polls.

Stating that the people have always showered him with love and affection, he said it feels like a divine blessing to him.