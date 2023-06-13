Driver crushes passenger to death for praising PM Modi, Yogi

Mirzapur, June 13
In a shocking incident, a driver allegedly crushed a man to death because the latter objected to him criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The accused has been identified as Amjad while the victim is Rajesh Dubey, 59.
The deceased had gone to attend his brother Rakesh Dubey's son's wedding in Mirzapur in a car driven by the accused when the incident took place on Monday evening.
Mirzapur SP Santosh Mishra said that there were some arguments over politics among the occupants of the car which apparently irked the driver who started criticising the Prime Minister and the chief minister.
The victim allegedly objected to the criticism of the leaders and he got into a heated argument with the driver.
After some time, other passengers got down at their respective destinations and Rajesh Dubey was the only passenger left in the car.
After some time, Rajesh also got down from the car was walking towards his house when Amjad ran the car over him.
Dubey died on the spot.
When they learnt of the incident, the local people they staged a demonstration of the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway.
Senior officials reached the spot and pacified them with the assurance of action against the accused.
