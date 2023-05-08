Driver transporting cattle shot by BSF

PTI

Shillong: A 32-year-old truck driver allegedly transporting cattle was shot dead by BSF personnel in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills. A court of inquiry has been ordered. Pti

Pak aircraft strays into Indian airspace

Lahore: A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft flew in Indian airspace for 10 minutes as it failed to land at Lahore airport due to rain, according to a media report on Sunday.