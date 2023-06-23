Drizzle no dampener as diaspora gathers at White House

Washington, June 22
The Indian diaspora turned out in exponential numbers on a rainy Thursday morning at the South Lawn of the White House to witness the ceremonial welcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by President Joe Biden on his first state visit here.
Invitations for the ceremonial welcome were sent out to nearly 8,000 members of the diaspora and Indian American community for the historic ceremonial welcome.
A drizzle was no dampener to the enthusiasm of the members of the diaspora, many of whom travelled overnight from different parts of the US, as they waved the flag of the two countries and raised slogans.
“What a great sight it is. It is like a festival," Hitesh Shah, who came from Boston, said.
Slogans like “Vande Mataram”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Modi, Modi” went up the air amid a mood of cheer.
