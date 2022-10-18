Drones to deliver arms, ammo in Himalayas soon

New Delhi, October 17
Delivering arms and light ammunition in high-altitude areas of the Himalayas via drones may turn a reality soon as the Indian Army on Monday issued a request for proposal (RPF) for the purpose.
The Army is looking to acquire 363 specialised drones that can deliver logistics in forward posts across the Himalayas. The RPF has been issued to acquire 163 drones that can operate at the high altitudes and another 200 drones that can operate at the medium altitudes.
Both types of drones need to be made in India and should have the capability to carry a payload of 15 kg when launched from the high altitudes and 20 kg when launched from lower altitudes. Sources said these logistics could include anything from dropping food supplies, small fuel needs, light ammunition and even some small arms.
An RFP is a terminology to ask vendors to send in their technical and commercial bids. The case is being progressed as emergency procurement under the “fast-track procedure”. The Army’s infantry directorate has issued the RFP asking that each drone should have colour video camera, monochromatic night thermal sensor and have a container for carriage of supplies, besides one set of spare battery.
The all-up weight of the drone needn’t be more than 100 kg and should be suitable to withstand high-altitude strong winds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...