Drones to deliver arms, ammo in Himalayas soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Delivering arms and light ammunition in high-altitude areas of the Himalayas via drones may turn a reality soon as the Indian Army on Monday issued a request for proposal (RPF) for the purpose.

The Army is looking to acquire 363 specialised drones that can deliver logistics in forward posts across the Himalayas. The RPF has been issued to acquire 163 drones that can operate at the high altitudes and another 200 drones that can operate at the medium altitudes.

Both types of drones need to be made in India and should have the capability to carry a payload of 15 kg when launched from the high altitudes and 20 kg when launched from lower altitudes. Sources said these logistics could include anything from dropping food supplies, small fuel needs, light ammunition and even some small arms.

An RFP is a terminology to ask vendors to send in their technical and commercial bids. The case is being progressed as emergency procurement under the “fast-track procedure”. The Army’s infantry directorate has issued the RFP asking that each drone should have colour video camera, monochromatic night thermal sensor and have a container for carriage of supplies, besides one set of spare battery.

The all-up weight of the drone needn’t be more than 100 kg and should be suitable to withstand high-altitude strong winds.

#indian army