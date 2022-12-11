 Drug trials soon on human tissues, cells developed in labs; rules to be tweaked : The Tribune India

Drug trials soon on human tissues, cells developed in labs; rules to be tweaked

Drug trials soon on human tissues, cells developed in labs; rules to be tweaked

Pre-clinical trials of new drugs could soon be done on human tissues and cells developed in laboratories and not just on animals as the Union Health Ministry is working on bringing in amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.



PTI

New Delhi, December 10

Pre-clinical trials of new drugs could soon be done on human tissues and cells developed in laboratories and not just on animals as the Union Health Ministry is working on bringing in amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

A recent draft notification to amend the rules stated that alternative technology platforms such as human organ on chips, micro-physiological systems and other in vitro or cell-based assays can be used prior to and in conjunction with animal testing to establish the safety and efficacy of new drugs before human clinical trials.

Pre-clinical tests are important for establishing the safety and efficacy of investigational drugs.

In September, the US Congress approved a landmark FDA Modernisation Bill that allows a pharmaceutical drug developer to use alternative methods — including cell-based assays, organ on chips, micro-physiological systems and other human biology-based test methods — for establishing the safety and effectiveness of new or investigational drugs in the laboratory, along with animal testing, ahead of human clinical trials. Once the amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, are approved and notified by the Union Health Ministry, India will become the second country in the world after the US to adopt and promote such innovative and cutting-edge technologies that promise a significant reduction in time as well as costs in bringing novel drugs and effective therapies while reducing cruelty on animals, official sources said.

“Human bio-specimens such as blood, tissues and urine made available during planned surgeries through the informed consenting process are being used to develop in the laboratory organ systems, organoids and organ on chips that mimic actual human organs for pre-clinical testing of drugs before human clinical trials,” an official source explained.

These alternative technologies have shown the potential to improve the success rate of preclinical and clinical discoveries by 70 per cent to 80 per cent compared to drugs developed using animal models alone which continue to show a failure rate as high as 80 to 90 per cent.

This reduces the risk posed to humans through exposure to ineffective and toxic drugs tested on animal systems alone that fail to replicate human systems. It also enables the discovery of new drugs in a time-bound and cost-effective manner which is likely to boost new drug discovery and clinical innovation in the country, the source explained.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

5
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

6
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

7
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

8
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

10
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president