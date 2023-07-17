Drugs worth Rs 2,416 cr to be destroyed today

New Delhi, July 16
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a regional conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ here on Monday, an event during which over 1.44 lakh kg of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore would be destroyed in various parts of the country.
The drugs would be destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTFs) of various states, officials said. Monday’s exercise would take the total quantity of narcotics destroyed in one year to around 10 lakh kg, having a market value of around Rs 12,000 crore.
The drugs to be destroyed would include 6,590 kg by the NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by Indore and 356 kg by Jammu units, they said. Along with this, the officials said, law enforcement agencies of different states would also destroy confiscated drugs, including 1,486 kg in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs said under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the government had adopted a “zero tolerance policy” against narcotics to create a drugs-free India. Since June 1, 2022, till July 15 this year, all regional units of the NCB and the ANTFs of states had collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kg of seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore.
