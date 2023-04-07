Drunk flyer on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight tries to open emergency door flap

IANS

New Delhi, April 7

In another incident of unruly behavior by an air passenger, a drunk flyer on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on Friday tried to open the flap of an emergency door.

The matter was reported to the agencies concerned and appropriate action was initiated.

"The passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state. On noticing this, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," an airline spokesperson said.

"There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," the spokesperson added.

In end March, two passengers on a Indigo flight from Dubai to Mumbai continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew, and then verbally abused the crew and co-passengers.

Airlines have witnessed many such incidents of unruly behaviour by some air passengers in the last few months.

In order to deal with unruly behaviour on-board, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued CAR, Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled "Handling of unruly/ disruptive passengers".

As per the procedure defined in the CAR, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure for holding passengers accountable before they are placed in the 'No Fly List' by the airline. Based on the information provided by the airlines, 'No Fly List' is maintained by the DGCA.

#IndiGo