 Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources : The Tribune India

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

The accused is a student at a US university

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 5

A passenger of a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight has allegedly urinated on a fellow male passenger on board in a drunken state, sources said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here at 10:12 pm on Saturday.

“The accused is a student at a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew,” a source at the airport said.

He added that the male victim was not keen on reporting the matter to police after the student apologised as it might put his career in jeopardy. However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport.

After the crew came to know about the incident on board, they informed the pilot who reported the matter to the ATC, which further alerted the CISF personnel who handed over the accused passenger to the Delhi Police.

“The airline’s own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned,” another source at the airport informed PTI.

According to the Civil Aviation Rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, besides action under criminal law, he will be banned from flying for a particular time period, depending on the level of the offence.

This is the second such incident in the last few months where a flyer relieved himself on a fellow passenger in an inebriated state.

On November 26, an almost similar incident took place on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, in which a man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman.

That incident came to light almost a month later through a media report, after which an FIR was lodged and Mishra arrested. He was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

The DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for not reporting the matter within 12 hours of the incident in accordance with the norm.

While the Delhi Police are investigating the matter, Mishra has been banned from flying for four months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

2
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

3
Delhi

Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges 'mental harassment'

4
Nation

‘World’s first’ bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari; calls it ‘remarkable achievement’

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams opposition parties for ‘fanning communal sentiment’

6
Nation

Can anyone own a country? Decoding 'Kailasa', the 'fictional' nation founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda

7
Nation

Indian Army to get jetpack suits for efficient surveillance along borders; trials held in Agra

8
Punjab

Frequent parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim may create law-and-order problems: Punjab govt

9
Diaspora

Oak Creek shooting: Sikh motorcyclist to ride against hate

10
J & K

PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees suspend 310-day strike, say 'surrendering' as govt 'stopped' salaries

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

The accused is a student at a US university

China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2%; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness

China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2 per cent; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness

Defence spending rise this year to outpace GDP growth target...

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...


Cities

View All

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells govt to guard publishers of religious texts

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Spring Fest off to a colourful start in P'kula

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Delhi L-G VK Saxena gives nod to training of 87 teachers in Finland

Graves damaged as bus ploughs through cemetery wall at Delhi’s Khan Market

DDA asks CBI to file FIR in Signature View Complex case

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion