Drunk man held for peeing on co-flier on New York-Delhi flight

PTI

New Delhi, April 24

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said Monday.

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged “unruly” passenger was apprehended by the CISF after the plane landed at the IGI Airport around 9 pm on Sunday. The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both passengers involved were later handed over to the police.