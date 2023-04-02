Drunk man opens fire, injures 5 in UP

Aligarh, April 2
A trigger-happy man, in an inebriated condition, ended up injuring five persons in Saalpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.
According to police sources, the accused, Bhura, who was recently released on bail in a criminal case, had a dispute with one Yashpal, of the same village, and opened fire at him, injuring five passers-by.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R.K. Sisaudia said, “The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. We have also recovered a country-made weapon from his possession.” One of the victims, a differently-abled person, named Rahul, was seriously injured as the bullet hit him in the eye.
Four other individuals were also caught in the crossfire.
“The injured were taken to Khair Community Health Centre. Further investigation is underway,” added the DSP.
IANS
