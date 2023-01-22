Drunk officer makes hoax call to delay train, held

New Delhi: An IAF officer was on Saturday arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to delay the departure of Mumbai Rajdhani Express from New Delhi. He was to board the train, but got late. {PTI
First intranasal Covid vaccine launch on R-Day
Bhopal: Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, company’s CMD Krishna Ella said on Saturday.
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway