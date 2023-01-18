DU to form Centre for Hindu Studies

New Delhi, January 17
Delhi University (DU) has formed a 17-member panel that will work for creating a Centre for Hindu Studies. The objective is to introduce courses about the history of Hindus at the university.
Prakash Singh, DU Director of South Campus, heads the panel.
Initially, the courses will be introduced for postgraduate students and research scholars. A decision on the undergraduate courses will be taken later. An academic council member, however, has contested the move.
