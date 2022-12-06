Jhalawar, December 6
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, giving flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march.
This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the RSS, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Hey Ram'.
The yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi.
After covering approximately 12km, the yatra is scheduled to reach Devarighata at around 10am.
After lunch, it will resume from Suket at 3.30pm. The night stay has been planned at Moru Kalan Khel Maidan here.
Even as Gandhi is taking out his yatra in Rajasthan, the party high command appointed senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the state's in-charge after Ajay Maken tendered his resignation from the post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office
This comes a day after he targets the saffron party and the ...
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...