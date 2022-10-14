EAM assures Gambian minister of ‘serious’ probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today spoke to his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara and expressed condolences on the death of 66 children allegedly linked to the contaminated cough syrups produced in India.

He assured Tangara that a serious investigation was being undertaken by the appropriate authorities in India to ascertain the facts over World Health Organisation’s alerts on India-made cough and cold syrups “potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and death of 66 children”.

“In a conversation with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the death of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by the appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch,” tweeted the minister. The Central government has formed a four-member panel to analyse and examine the detailed report shared by the World Health Organisation on the issue. The committee will examine and analyse adverse event reports, causal relationship and all related details shared by WHO, and will suitably advise and recommend to the DCGI about further course of action.