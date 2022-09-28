 EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia : The Tribune India

EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press meet in Washington on Tuesday. AP/PTI

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 27

India expressed its keenness to work with the US on a wide range of issues to "help shape the world" and pressed for more coordination in the Indian subcontinent. But it drew red lines on its diversified military relationship and imposing a price cap on Russian oil.

Soaring Oil prices breaking our back

You have to understand, the energy markets are under great stress and the prices must soften. Price of oil is breaking our back. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

Alliance with India most consequential

Partnership between the US and India is one of the most consequential in the world... F-16 package to Pakistan is our obligation to check terror threats. — Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

Manage ties with India: US to Pak

The US discussed with Pakistan the importance of having a “responsible relationship” with India, Blinken has said while Washington faces New Delhi’s criticism over its move to give Pakistan F-16 package.

Indian and US flags are seen on cookies during the meeting. PTI

Addressing a joint press conference after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "We engaged in all domains. We discussed political coordination and exchanged assessments on the regional situation."

However, Jaishankar was unwilling to endorse the G-7 proposal for a price cap on Russian oil on which he had a brief discussion with Binken. "You have to understand in the last few months, the energy markets have been under great stress and the prices must soften. Price of oil is breaking our back. We will judge how it affects us and the global south," he said. Asked about an impact on supplies of spares for Russian equipment, he said there had been no particular problem in this respect. "We have a tradition of multi-sourcing," he said on the import of defence equipment, pointing to Indian acquisitions from France and Israel as well. The two sides also did not see eye to eye on the first US arms package to Pakistan in four years.

Blinken argued it bolstered Pakistan's capability to counter terrorist threats in the region and would benefit all neighbouring countries. Jaishankar has been caustic on the F-16 modernisation package for Pakistan, arguing that it has been of benefit to neither country.

On Ukraine, Blinken spoke appreciatively of PM Modi's "this is not the era of war" observation made to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said, “We could not agree more.” Jaishankar too recalled that India's consistent stand since the hostilities broke out was to appeal for talks. But there appeared to be no meeting point on jointly countering Russia.

Jaishankar met Blinken after he had asked the US to review its rapidly warming relationship with Pakistan and criticised the Biden administration's authorisation of $450 million for upgrading Islamabad's F-16 fleet. Jaishankar's meeting with Blinken came a day after he met Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and advised him to better manage ties with India.

Jaishankar wrapped up his Washington visit by touching on all nodal points of the bilateral relationship - security, trade and investment and foreign policy. On Monday night, he met the US Defence Secretary Austin Lloyd and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Given an "enhanced honour ceremony" at the Pentagon, Jaishankar and Lloyd later discussed expanding information-sharing and logistics cooperation to drive deeper operational coordination between the US and Indian militaries.

Jaishankar and Raimondo discussed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and high technology cooperation.

#Russia #S Jaishankar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

2
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

4
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

5
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

6
Nation

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

7
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

8
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

9
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

10
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Don't Miss

View All
Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

Top News

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

EAM, Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

AAP puts minister Sarari on notice over ‘extortion’ clip

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

May be dropped if found guilty

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from jail

3 arrested with drug powder, poppy husk

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested