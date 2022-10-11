EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

Referring to unchecked Khalistani separatist activities in Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said it was incumbent upon Ottawa to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which advocate violence and bigotry.

“It’s important for countries to understand today really how democracies should function not only at home, but also the responsibilities the democracies have to other democracies abroad,” said Jaishankar at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

He was asked whether South Block was concerned about anti-India separatist activities spreading internationally, especially in Australia. “From time to time, we have engaged the Canadian Government. I have myself engaged my counterpart on this issue,” he said.

Jaishankar did not subscribe to the notion that the September 18 “referendum” in Brampton had triggered the MEA’s advisory warning Indians on travelling to Canada. “I want to be very clear. We issue travel advisories as a travel measure, for the security and safety of our citizens. So, I would urge you not to read something into a travel advisory which is beyond the advisory,” he replied. On Canada updating its health warning for travelling to India, he replied: “What some other country does presumably reflects their thinking and their policies.” Jaishankar’s tough talk on anti-India separatist activity in western countries follows an equally strong message by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week, who recalled the bombing of Air India‘s Kanishka aircraft against the backdrop of the banned “Sikhs for Justice” preparing for a second “referendum’’ on Khalistan in Toronto on November 6. A mid-air explosion on Air India flight 182 “Kanishka” on June 23, 1985, killed 329 passengers and crew.

#Canada #s jaishankar