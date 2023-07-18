EAM discusses multilateral ties with Nepal, Bangladesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his counterparts from Nepal and Bangladesh in Bangkok here and agreed to work closely to implement the agenda of cooperation.

Jaishankar is in Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation Mechanism and attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat. “Good meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud,” Jaishankar tweeted. He also met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen.

“Just concluded a productive BIMSTEC retreat in Bangkok. Focused on strengthening resilience and coordination. Explored new facets and activities to enter new areas of cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

