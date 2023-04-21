EAM discusses Sudan situation with Guterres

PTI

United Nations, April 20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the worsening situation in Sudan with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and underscored the need for “successful diplomacy” which can lead to an early ceasefire and create the ground situation for the safety and welfare of people.

Jaishankar, who met Guterres at the UN headquarters here, also discussed other issues, including India’s presidency of the G20 and the Ukraine conflict, with the UN chief.

“Good to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York today afternoon. Discussed the current developments in Sudan, G20 Presidency and Ukraine,” he tweeted.

“Focus understandably was on Sudan. India strongly supports efforts towards an early ceasefire, leading to creation of safe corridors. Will continue to work closely with UN and other partners in this regard,” he said.