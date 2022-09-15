EAM, French minister discuss Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, September 14
India and France have agreed to work towards the establishment of an Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation that would facilitate development projects, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
Addressing a joint press interaction alongside Colonna, Jaishankar said their discussions covered issues such as the Ukraine conflict, the tensions in the Indo-Pacific, consequences of the Covid pandemic, developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“We agreed to work towards the establishment of an Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation that would facilitate development projects, especially in framework of International Solar Alliance (ISA),” Jaishankar said.
The ISA now has firmed up projects in three countries, which shows the impact India and France make together in Bhutan, Papua New Guinea and Senegal, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...