EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts who were here for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Raisina Dialogue.

Among them, three were from NATO countries and three to whom India is extending extensive developmental or security assistance. Jaishankar — for the second time in a month — met Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly as the two sides seek to build on their extensive people-to-people ties which are also a challenge because of the separatist activities by Sikhs of Indian origin in Canada. The two leaders last met on February 6 to identify areas where the interests of both countries converge and where they could further collaborate on global and regional issues. Canada also sees a greater role for India in its new Indo-Pacific Strategy which was released in November last year.