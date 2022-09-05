EAM: Maritime talks must go beyond Indian Ocean

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said talking about the Indian Ocean and not the Pacific Ocean when discussing India's maritime interest showed a limitation of thinking, and India should go beyond this historical line of thinking.

“Indo-Pacific is a new strategic concept going on in the world,” he said.

The idea that India should not interfere with the issues of other countries is a kind of “dogma” which should change, Jaishankar said at a function to unveil the Gujarati translation of his book, “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”. He said “engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, reassure Russia and bring in Japan is the ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ in India’s foreign policy”.licy.

Talking about China, Jaishankar said it was India's “super neighbour” and there was a lesson to learn from its progress.